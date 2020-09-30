NTT Advanced Technology to Market New Version of WinActor RPA Tool Overseas

30 settembre 2020 a

-With Functions Added to Enhance Scenario Creation Productivity, New Version Supports "New Work Styles" in COVID-19 Era-

KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation will launch the latest version(Ver.7) of its robotic process automation(RPA) tool, "WinActor," overseas on October 1, 2020, satisfying users from beginners to advanced programmers in accordance with its nature of being "people-centered."

As the infection of COVID-19 spreads, many companies are searching for a "new work styles," and RPA is drawing attention as one of the promising means of realizing it. The RPA tool WinActor provided by the company headquartered in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has received the best reputation in Japan and has been introduced to more than 5,300 companies.

WinActor Ver.7 will help customers to pursue digital transformation, adopting a new work style appropriate for the COVID-19 era, and enhancing their business efficiency. The main functions of Ver.7 are as follows.

1. People-centered functions

2. Functions effective for enterprise use

3. Support for scenario creation

4. Dual-language capability

Official website: https://www.ntt-at.com/news/2020/detail/release200930.html