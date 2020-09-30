DealCloud Expands Nordic Presence, Adds Ten New Private Equity Clients in the Region

30 settembre 2020 a

Firms Respond to External Pressures by Embracing Digitisation to Power a Successful Dealmaking Season

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealCloud, provider of a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management solution for capital markets firms, today announced the growth of their Nordic business with 10 new clients in the region including leading firms such as Argentum Asset Management, GRO Capital, FIH Partners, FSN Capital, Intera Partners, Nordea Asset Management, and Summa Equity.

Mike Santos, Vice President of Client Development for DealCloud in the EMEA region, put these new partnerships into perspective. "Dry powder is at near-record highs in capital markets, driving increased competition. Forward-thinking firms are responding by improving internal operations to differentiate themselves, attract new deals, and create a successful dealmaking season," said Santos. "According to results from our recent Dealmaker Pulse Survey, technology is the single most important driver in the dealmaker's ability to move quickly, stay organized, and remain competitive in today's private capital markets."

To further its commitment to the region, DealCloud will sponsor the upcoming Nordic Private Equity Forum on 29 October 2020.

About DealCloudDealCloud, an Intapp company, provides a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management platform to enable more than 900 clients to power their dealmaking process from strategy to origination to execution. We offer fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit dealcloud.com.

