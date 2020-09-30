Guangzhou Award Invites Cities to Take Joint Action to Address Global Problems

30 settembre 2020 a

a

a

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 September 2020, the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was opened. World leaders called for efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world. As the year 2020 marks the beginning of the Decade of Action to deliver the goals and targets of Agenda 2030, the effective implementation of the 17 SDGs remains critical to making the multilateral system relevant in addressing the global challenges that face the human race.

Since 2015, the Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (abbreviated as the "Guangzhou Award" hereinafter) has been focusing on innovative approaches taken by local and regional governments to accomplish the SDGs, meet the commitments of the New Urban Agenda (NUA) and advance prosperity and quality of life of their citizens. This biennial Award is currently in its fifth edition in 2020.

The Guangzhou Award, co-sponsored by United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), World Association of Major Metropolises (METROPOLIS) and the city of Guangzhou recognizes innovation in improving social, economic and environmental sustainability in cities and regions. Its purpose is to promote peer-learning and exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience through conferences, seminars, workshops, study tours and city-to-city cooperation. Since 2012, four cycles of the Guangzhou Award have been successfully held. With over 1,000 initiatives submitted, engaging more than 480 cities and local governments from over 90 countries and regions, these four cycles have made the Guangzhou Award a treasure trove covering a wide range of areas, including infrastructure and public services, participatory planning and good governance, partnerships, technology, resilience, social inclusion and gender equality.

The Guangzhou Award invites cities and regions to submit ongoing or recently completed innovative initiatives related to the themes highlighted by the SDGs and the commitments of NUA. This year, applications are also welcome with forward-looking post COVID-19 initiatives regarding how cities and regions are rethinking their local governance mechanisms, reconsidering the urban morphology and typology, addressing the problems exposed, and improving the resilience of urban economy. 15 shortlisted cities and 30 deserving cities will be featured in specialized publications and many will be invited to share their experiences in international events. Moreover, 5 winners among the shortlisted cities will be granted US$ 20,000, a trophy and a commemorative certificate; shortlisted cities other than the winners will be granted Medals of Honour.

Applications are now open until 23:59:59 31 October 2020 (UTC+08:00). Participants are encouraged to apply at http://www.guangzhouaward.org/index/user/register.html before the deadline. More information on the Guangzhou Award can be accessed on the official website: http://www.guangzhouaward.org/p/e_applynow

Contact: Tel: +86-20-8950-4852, Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294741/Guangzhou_Award_Secretariat.jpg