Technopath Clinical Diagnostics Introduces the First Unified, Purpose-Built Quality-Control (QC) Platform Providing a Higher Level of Confidence in the Precision and Accuracy of Patient Sample Results

IAMQC Infinity™ is the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for clinical laboratories to bring together worldwide peer comparisons, advanced QC analytics, proficiency testing data, and daily QC data management functions in real-time on one unified platform

IAMQC Infinity empowers frontline laboratory staff to spend less time on false-positive QC flags while concentrating on tests that require their attention

IAMQC web-based technology, unified with Infinity's open system flexibility to optimize all QC data generated in the lab, delivers higher confidence in analytical testing methods while significantly reducing time, effort, and costs

NEW YORK and BALLINA, Ireland, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technopath, a leading global provider of SaaS-based QC data management solutions and third-party laboratory quality controls, today introduced IAMQC Infinity to support the growing need from modern laboratories for robust management of overall quality control and proficiency testing. Based on these challenges, IAMQC Infinity significantly improves operational efficiencies through a unified QC technology platform bringing people, systems, and data together to form a collaborative, efficient, and effective ecosystem that analyses QC results in real-time.

Laboratory testing of patient samples can be complicated, and QC represents one of the most important impacts on laboratory testing as it ensures both the precision and accuracy of patient sample results. The integrity of quality control samples is essential, and IAMQC Infinity delivers higher confidence in analytical testing methods satisfying the varying QC requirements in individual laboratories.

"With quality control data growing, and the management of that QC data increasing in complexity, our focus is on innovating and developing the best-in-class QC solutions platform for the laboratory community," said Malcolm Bell, CEO and founder of Technopath. "Modern laboratories have many constraints in their daily processes underscored by a rapidly changing requirement to quickly review current or historical data by lab, department, instrument or test. Optimizing and managing QC data is imperative, and the Infinity platform is purpose-built to capture and evaluate these constantly evolving data types allowing laboratorians to have greater confidence that their patient testing is producing accurate results."

IAMQC Infinity is an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform built on a highly scalable SaaS architecture, allowing users to automate, centralize, standardize and improve QC processes, eliminating the need for manual entry by skilled laboratory technologists. Infinity brings all the key elements of powerful cloud-based software tools to analyze QC results into one web-based solution. With pressures increasing on the laboratory to turn around fast, accurate patient results, the new platform will include three feature-rich tools designed to facilitate the entire quality control process from end to end:

IAMQC Peer - an innovative, real-time, peer comparison helping laboratories validate their QC protocols including the proliferation of new instruments, methods, and tests.

IAMQC Daily - a comprehensive internal quality control software that applies Westgard or any user-defined QC rules to individual QC results.

IAMQC Expert - an interactive system that empowers frontline laboratory staff to select QC rules, reduce unnecessary repeats, and make meaningful QC decisions.

Modern laboratories are becoming increasingly reliant on real-time, independent QC data to make timely and informed decisions. The latest IAMQC updates bring more substantial analytics capabilities, allowing laboratories to turn data points into meaningful insights. The system is easy to set up, and removes obstacles such as server installation, based on customer feedback including Northwell Hospital, New York's largest healthcare provider.

IAMQC Infinity platform is rolling out globally in two phases:

Phase 1 rollout is now live and includes the critical functions required for IAMQC Daily such as rule evaluation, tracking of actions and comments, and custom rule set configuration.

Phase 2 will deploy several solutions that include built-in peer comparison functionality and reports and advanced QC analysis tools such as Total Error calculations and problem solver wizards. These follow up releases will be scheduled to launch in Q2, 2021.

For more about Technopath please visit: https://www.technopathclinicaldiagnostics.com/about/our-company/

