Expert Breast Cancer Treatment Recommendations Based on Latest Evidence Updating for Multiple Languages

Ongoing updates are underway for NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer in Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Polish, and Portuguese, free online at NCCN.org/global. Follow #NCCNGlobal for more.

NCCN Foundation is hosting free metastatic breast cancer webinars for patients and caregivers on October 8 and 12 at NCCN.org/patients.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is sharing and updating evidence- and expert consensus-based management recommendations which lead to optimal outcomes for people with breast cancer.1 Translations of the English-language NCCN Guidelines® for Breast Cancer have recently been updated in Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish. The currently-available Korean, French, Polish, and Portuguese versions will be updated by the end of the month. All are free at NCCN.org/global.

"Breast cancer has a very high cure rate, but remains the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related death for women worldwide," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN and Professor of Medicine (Emeritus), Stanford University Medical Center, who specialized in breast cancer. "We want health care providers everywhere to have access to the carefully-vetted treatment recommendations included in the NCCN Guidelines. That's why we're always looking for ways to increase the readability and accessibility of these resources."

NCCN also adapts NCCN Guidelines into tiered and pragmatic approaches for varying resource availability in low- and middle-income countries, called the NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™). There are also International Adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Spain, as well as NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean, all written in collaboration with regional oncology experts.

The NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer have also served as the basis for creation of three volumes of NCCN Guidelines for Patients®, to help cancer patients talk with their physicians about the best treatment options for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), Invasive Breast Cancer, and Metastatic Breast Cancer.

"We are expanding our knowledge of this disease at a rapid pace," said William J. Gradishar, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panel for Breast Cancer. "We've made six updates to the main breast cancer guidelines already this year. They include multiple new treatment recommendations covering management, staging, and special circumstances such as pregnancy."

NCCN also has separate guidelines on topics like screening, genetic/familial risk assessment, risk reduction, and supportive care.

The NCCN Guidelines for Breast Cancer were downloaded more than 890,000 times in 2019, making it the most-downloaded NCCN guideline across all cancer types. At least 335,000 of those downloads came from outside the United States, including more than 36,000 from Spain and Mexico, 31,000 from China, and 21,000 from Brazil. The non-English versions were downloaded more than 4,000 times.

Visit NCCN.org/global to learn more about all of the available cancer resources, and join the conversation with the hashtag #NCCNGlobal.

Free Breast Cancer Patient WebinarsThe NCCN Foundation® is hosting two free patient webinars about metastatic breast cancer on October 8 and 12, 2020, based on the NCCN Guidelines for Patients.

Visit nccn.org/patients/resources/breast-cancer-2020.aspx for more information and registration.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and researchcollaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

