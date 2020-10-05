Scientists Outline The Hidden Risk Of Seasonal Changes On Our Pets' Health

05 ottobre 2020 a

59% of pet owners surveyed are unaware of the impact of seasonal change on their dogs and cats

21 leading European scientists confirm warmer weather poses a threat to pet health

BRUSSELS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Animal Health announced the Protect Our Future Too campaign (#Protectourfuturetoo) across 30+ countries in Europe, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East to raise awareness of the risks to our household pets caused by seasonal changes, such as warmer months in autumn and winter as well as higher temperatures in general.

Representing specialities in parasites, animal behaviour and diseases, 21 leading European scientific leaders in their fields shared insights surrounding four key topics: pet health, parasites, diseases and behaviour changes in pets. The results confirm that seasonal changes have a wide range of implications for household pets.

One such impact is an increase in parasites, namely ticks, as they are able to survive for longer in warmer climates. Prof. Lukasz Adasek, University of Life Sciences in Lublin [Poland] noted, "Changing climate conditions contributes to the fact that ticks, different tick species, new tick species, appear in areas where they were not previously found, and their activity is also extended."

Pets are a vital part of our families and as such the Protect Our Future Too campaign believes this is the time to act to ensure their safety and protection. To measure the current levels of understanding surrounding the topic, a survey has been conducted with pet owners and vets. The key findings from the polls reveal that only 36% of respondents felt informed about the risks warmer temperatures and humidity pose for pets.

To help explain is Prof. Richard Wall, professor of Zoology at the University of Bristol [UK]: "As fleas and ticks are so sensitive to even small changes in temperature and humidity, changes in the weather, changes in the seasons, will have big impacts on the abundance and the activity of these animals."

As ticks pose a direct threat to our pets' health, warmer temperatures mean it's more important than ever before to protect them from these risks. But as 59% of pet owners surveyed feel misinformed about the risks ticks and other parasites can pose, it's unsurprising that only 41% of pet owners surveyed are protecting their pets against parasites all year round.

To protect your pets from the diseases fleas and ticks might carry, it is vital that pets are being treated against ticks and fleas all year round. Speak to your vet for more information and visit protectourfuturetoo.com for tips on how to protect your pets all year round.

About Protect Our Future Too

'Protect Our Future Too' (#protectourfuturetoo) was launched to raise awareness of the impact seasonal changes have on our pets and the relationship between pets and the family, such as warmer months in autumn and winter as well as higher temperatures in general. As a vital part of society, MSD Animal Health believes it's important to take action to protect their futures too. The campaign, which will be rolled out in 30+ EMEA countries - including Europe, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East - will educate and inform vets and pet owners throughout the year to build awareness of how they can help protect pets.

About MSD Animal Health

For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of MSD. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, MSD Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. MSD Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. MSD Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.msd-animal-health.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Polls

We polled a representative sample of 3.871 vets and 751 vet nurses. The pet owner poll generated 201.893 answers and was carried out through an online poll open to the general public via social media (Facebook and Instagram). The polls were conducted across Europe, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East and were open from February to June 2020.

