Global Chief Executives' Business Outlook Is Increasingly Mixed Compared to March; Almost All Agree Recent Business Adjustments Will Have Long-Term Benefits According to New YPO Survey

Over 2,500 chief executive respondents have a firmer grasp on how to navigate this new reality

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of chief executives in 100 countries reported a significantly more negative business outlook than on 1 March 2020, according to a new survey by YPO, the global leadership community of 28,000 chief executives.

While 49 percent have a negative outlook, more than one-third (37%) of respondents said their business outlook is slightly or significantly more positive in this new survey, YPO Global Pulse: The New CEO Frontier: Leading in the Post-COVID World. Both sentiments represent a notable improvement over previous YPO Survey data.

Conducted 21-24 September with 2,572 respondents, the survey offers insights into business leaders' current economic outlook, business predictions a year out, and perspectives on the pandemic's permanent impact on the workplace.

Key additional findings include:

