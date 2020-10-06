Foot Locker, Inc. Selects Adyen to Power In-Store and Online Payments Internationally

06 ottobre 2020 a

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Foot Locker, Inc., the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, to power payments in various markets and sales channels globally. Foot Locker and Adyen have been working together since 2018.

"Adyen's single platform and global reach allow Foot Locker to provide an exemplary payment experience that's tailored to the needs of our customers in various markets across North America, Europe, and APAC," said John Wompey, VP of Customer Connectivity at Foot Locker. "Adyen's ability to accelerate and simplify the implementation process has been critical to our continued success in these markets."

"As always, we aim to give our merchants the ability to give their customers the best experience and we are thrilled to continue to grow the relationship with Foot Locker and help them do so," said Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. "Foot Locker is in a unique position to bring the best of athletic footwear and appeal to more customers globally and we are proud to partner with them."

About AdyenAdyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Foot Locker, Inc. as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Foot Locker Inc.Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep. With 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.

