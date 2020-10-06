Suvoda Appoints Mike Davies as SVP of Global Sales

06 ottobre 2020 a

Suvoda adds seasoned sales leader to executive team amidst rapid growth.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, an innovator in clinical trial software, today announced the appointment of Mike Davies as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Mike will lead the worldwide sales organization serving the company's customers in the US, EMEA, and APAC during the company's rapid growth and international expansion.

"I'm excited to welcome Mike to our talented executive team. With his proven track record in building and scaling great sales teams, and his commitment to customer success, Mike is a key addition to our leadership team as we enter a new phase of growth," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda.

Davies is an accomplished sales leader with in-depth experience in technology solutions in the Life Sciences industry. Most recently he was vice president of sales in the R&D group at Veeva Systems where he was instrumental in helping establish global market leadership in software applications for Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality. Prior to Veeva he served as vice president of global sales at TraceLink, a pharmaceutical supply chain software company where he built their global sales organization and drove triple-digit sales growth during his tenure. Davies also previously served as the vice president of global sales in the Health Sciences Global Business Unit at Oracle. Davies started his career at Parke Davis and holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacology from Sunderland University and a doctorate in pharmacology from University of Bradford, in the UK.

"Suvoda has rapidly established itself as a leader in solving Life Sciences companies' complex randomization and clinical supply chain challenges," said Davies. "This is a tremendous opportunity to join an outstanding team with a vision to propel our customers and the industry to the next level of clinical trial transformation."

About Suvoda LLC Suvoda is an innovative SaaS company, focused on transforming clinical trials using the power of technology. Suvoda's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system solves complex patient randomization and clinical trial supply chain challenges, so that customers have peace of mind to focus on their patients. Suvoda IRT sets clinical trials up for success by offering a vast array of configurable and customizable features, powerful reporting, and advanced functionality built to support complex and innovative study designs. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Suvoda has offices and staff around the world, offering exceptional customer and advisory services to biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.suvoda.com.

