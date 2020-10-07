Jumeirah Group and little foodies create FoodieKiDS - an entertaining and nutritious new kids' menu to help enhance the family holiday experience

07 ottobre 2020 a

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts is launching an innovative new culinary concept especially for its littlest diners – FoodieKiDS. The all-new children's menu is informed by global research, in which more than 5,500 parents of children under 12-years-old from the US, UK, Russia, Germany, KSA and UAE were interviewed about their children's eating habits.

According to the study, 77% of parents think that hotels need to provide more healthy options on kids' menus. Meanwhile, 79% said that an attractive, varied and healthy menu for children would enhance their experience and give them peace of mind that even on holiday, they are making the right food choices. Parents also said that their children were most likely to eat junk food while on holiday, with the top three most eaten foods globally for young travellers being pizza – 44%, chicken nuggets – 35% and chips – 32%. Despite the limited options often available, 58% of parents said they still try to ensure their kids eat well on holiday.

Commenting on the new FoodieKiDS menu, Jumeirah Group's Chief Culinary Officer Michael Ellis said: "Our talented chefs came up with an imaginative menu with a healthy twist that we know children will want to eat, because some little foodies helped us create it. We found that when prepared and presented in an appealing way, our dishes with more fruits and vegetables, wholemeal options and less salt were a huge hit. At Jumeirah, we like to do things differently when it comes to dining and always strive to meet the ever-evolving needs of our guests so they can make the most of their time with us. FoodieKiDS will not only give parents extra peace of mind, but also make their stay even more memorable."

FoodieKiDS will be piloted at flagship family resort, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, before being rolled out further. To celebrate, kids under 12 eat free when staying at the hotel with their parents until 31 October 2020 on the Ultimate Staycation package.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

