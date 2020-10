SIGEP, An "Expanded" Version In 2021

07 ottobre 2020 a

- Italian Exhibition Group has presented SIGEP EXP, the highly innovative project for the Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee Trade Show: a new format and new dates to meet the needs of the sweet Foodservice and Out of Home relaunch.

- Live at Rimini Expo Centre from 15th to 17th March and on 18th and 19th with the Digital Agenda

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEG Italian Exhibition Group is ready and waiting on the starting blocks with SIGEP 2021, the Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee Trade Show which it will be relaunching with a special edition: SIGEP EXP - The expanded edition" scheduled to last a whole week with considerable physical attendance and a strategic digital offer.

SIGEP EXP will be a live event – an irreplaceable and decisive moment of encounter among traders – at Rimini Expo Centre on 15th, 16th and 17th March with a new time slot purposefully devised to favour the global situation. The following 18th and 19th will feature a two-day Digital Agenda that will leverage IEG's technical know-how through a formidable platform that will make matching between companies and international buyers much easier.

A collective project that comes from listening to the market and the desire to help associations and companies to better meet the challenge of the sweet foodservice recovery.

The companies that were informed of the project yesterday in Rimini will find a light and smart trade show that will focus on business and meetings. Exhibitors will be provided with essential and elegant fittings, defined modules (although supplementary kits will be available) and packages that include digital services, all in perfect balance between physical display and matching, a modality that was experimented and appreciated by the customers at the IEG's more recent trade show events such as VOICE in Vicenza and ENADA in Rimini.

The attending professional public will be able to strategically organize their trade show experience by selecting and saving, according to specific interests, companies and events, take advantage of matchmaking, an agenda modality for fixing appointments, take part in conferences and extend their networking activities. The digital visitor will have highly performing instruments at his disposal to activate chats and videochats, participate remotely in all the events available on the calendar and arrange virtual appointments.

The exhibition area layout will include five event areas and seven special areas, some of which will be authentic new entries, such as the Innovation Gallery, a selection of the very latest products, technologies and services for the Out of Home world, and a Meeting Zone where specifically outfitted "lounge areas" will be available to all exhibitors to hold business encounters.

Vision Plaza, where top experts from the sector will be presenting their visions of the sweet business future, will also be back in 2021.

SIGEP EXP will take place in respect of governmental provisions regarding health safety, regulated by the AEFI Protocol, by the #Safebusiness by IEG project and by the GBAC STAR™ international certification program.

