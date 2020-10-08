Merck Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony for New Membrane Production Plant

08 ottobre 2020 a

- Membrane manufacturing facility for aseptic filters will help meet customer demand in the growing biopharmaceutical market

- Investment of more than € 140 million creates approximately 55 new jobs

- Construction expected to be completed in 2022

DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today celebrated the topping-out ceremony for its new membrane production plant in Darmstadt, Germany. With the new facility, the company plans to expand manufacturing of Millipore Express® membranes, which are critical components in Millipore Express® filters and help ensure the sterility of biological drug products. The project with a volume of more than € 140 million is part of the € 1 billion investment in its global headquarters until 2025 that the company announced last year.

"As a science and technology company, we want to pave the way for new therapies and contribute to improving the lives of patients around the world. With this strategically important production facility for our Life Science business sector, we are investing in a future technology, enabling additional growth and creating new jobs at our company's global headquarters," said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck.

Chris Ross, interim CEO of the Life Science business, added: "As a world-leading life science tools and solutions provider, we play a pivotal role in the growing biopharmaceutical membrane market. This investment increases our membrane manufacturing capacity and allows for more supply chain diversification. It also demonstrates our commitment to advancing the production of new therapies and our support for bringing important drugs to market."

The new membrane production plant is expected to create approximately 55 new jobs. Construction began in March this year and is expected to be completed in 2022, followed by production process validation and commercialization. The new, four-story membrane plant will house immersion membrane casting equipment, quality control laboratories and offices.

Millipore Express® membranes from Merck will be manufactured at the new facility in Darmstadt, then processed into filters for pharmaceutical production at the company's existing device Center of Excellence in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA.

With more than 50 years of experience in sterile filtration, Merck is an industry leader, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of products, services and testing for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Millipore Express® membranes and Durapore® membranes are produced today at the Center of Excellence for membrane manufacturing in Cork, Ireland. The Merck Life Science Center in Cork remains a critical manufacturing facility within the company's global network.

