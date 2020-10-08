Customertimes Achieves Salesforce Master Navigator Status for Delivering Expertise in Heroku

08 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

Customertimes leverages Salesforce's cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and AI technologies to accelerate business transformation and deliver cost-effective, optimized solutions to its customers.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, a Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2008, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in Heroku.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers succeed, Customertimes has achieved a Salesforce Master Navigator designation in Heroku, providing deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, including a demonstrated history of customer success. This proven proficiency empowers customers to connect with their customers in entirely new ways by delivering proven solutions that help businesses track and maintain information on leads, customers, and sales within the Salesforce platform.

Comments on the News

Salesforce Master NavigatorSalesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Heroku and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Customertimes:Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow.

Media Contact:Susan [email protected]