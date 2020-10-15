Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE20

15 ottobre 2020 a

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced its International Partner Award Winners at the AppianEUROPE20 virtual conference. This annual award celebrates Appian's leading partners in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their ability to innovate and deliver transformational value with Appian's Low-code Automation Platform.

"These awards recognise our leading EMEA partners for enabling transformation, growth, and innovation for our joint customers. Appian has a strong and dedicated global partner ecosystem, and we are pleased to share the recognition of this year's most outstanding participants across the region," said Erik de Haas, VP Alliances for EMEA and APAC at Appian.

Appian is proud to present its 2020 International Partner Award winners:

As part of Appian's global partner ecosystem, these partners deliver world-class solutions and services across industries for various leading organisations in EMEA.

"Despite 2020 being a challenging year, these winners thrived under pressure and uncertainty," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries. "They found opportunities to help organisations across the world deliver solutions at rapid speed using Appian's Low-code Automation Platform, always with quality, security and scalability. These market leaders and shakers are shaping how people work and companies deliver services in a digital age, making an impact in this world."

