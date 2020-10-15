AGC Biologics Shifts Leadership Structure at United States and Copenhagen Sites to Support the Continued Development and Growth of the Regions

15 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced a leadership update at the United States and Copenhagen facilities. The changes are being made to strengthen the strategic development and executive oversight of the rapid growing facilities in the US and Copenhagen, and are effective at the date of release, October 15, 2020.

Jeffrey D. Mowery will join the Global Executive Team in the role of Senior Vice President of US Operations, based at company headquarters in Seattle, Washington. Andrea C. Porchia will become the General Manager and Site Head for the Copenhagen Operation.

In his new position, Mr. Mowery will oversee the new Boulder, Colorado facility rollout and ensure that progress is maintained at the expanding Seattle site. Mr. Mowery draws on more than two decades of industry expertise in small molecule, biologic and cell and gene therapy production and technology transfer expertise to deliver quality in his work at AGC Biologics.

"In his most recent role as General Manager of the Copenhagen, Denmark facility, J.D. Mowery achieved a period of strong growth, even with today's challenges from the COVID pandemic. We believe the US sites, and ultimately our customers, will benefit from his leadership skills, results oriented approach and broad operational expertise in the same way that Copenhagen has," said Kasper Moller, CTO of AGC Biologics. He continued, "as part of this transition, Andrea C. Porchia has been promoted to General Manager of the Copenhagen site where her broad and deep biologics experience, and ability to effectively navigate all aspects of biomanufacturing and development will be an indispensable asset for the Copenhagen Site and to our valued customers."

Through more than seven years at AGC Biologics, Ms. Porchia has taken on increasing responsibilities, both at the Copenhagen site and globally – as Project Director, Business Development Representative, Global Head of Project Management and now General Manager. She leverages more than two decades of research and process expertise to enhance business operations with a critical focus on project management and customer service.

To learn more about the AGC Biologics global network of facilities, please visit: http://www.agcbio.com/.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) committed to delivering a high standard of service to solve complex customer challenges. The company is driven by innovation and continuously invests in technologies to complement decades of proven expertise in drug development and manufacturing, including working through FDA, PDMA and EMA approvals. A range of customizable bioprocessing services includes development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, protein expression, plasmid DNA (pDNA) support, antibody drug development and conjugation, viral vector production, genetic engineering of cells, cell line development with a proprietary CHEF1® Expression System, cell banking and storage.

AGC Biologics employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide who are dedicated to supporting customers at all phases of development through to commercialization, with critical expertise in process development, formulation, and analytical testing. The global service network boasts locations in the United States at Seattle, Washington and Boulder, Colorado; across Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan and Bresso, Italy; and in Asia at Chiba, Japan.

Learn more at www.agcbiologics.com, or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/agcbiologics/ and Twitter @agcbiologics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg