Fortune 500 CEOs, CIOs, Procurement And Supply Chain Leaders Tackle Crisis, Resilience And Transformation At GEP Innovate Digital Conference, Oct. 27-29

- Featuring DuPont chair & CEO Ed Breen and Maggie Wilderotter, former chair & CEO of Frontier Communications and current board member at Costco, Lyft and others

- Raj Gupta, former chair & CEO of Rohm and Haas and current chair of Aptiv, and Pat Russo, former Alcatel-Lucent CEO and current chair of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- Jared Diamond, MacArthur Genius and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of GUNS, GERMS & STEEL and UPHEAVAL: TURNING POINTS FOR NATIONS IN CRISIS

- IT chiefs Bill Keillor of ExxonMobil and Bill Braun of Chevron

- Soumaya Keyes, trade and globalization editor, THE ECONOMIST

- C-suite leaders from ABM, Apex Tool Group, Asahi Breweries, Ecolab, Exelon, Legal & General, Oncor and the University of California

CLARK, New Jersey, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain and procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced a compelling lineup of leading global thinkers, innovators and achievers for the company's flagship annual customer conference – GEP INNOVATE DIGITAL: 2020 VISION.

"At GEP INNOVATE 2020, some of the world's most effective, successful business leaders share their insights into how they and their teams are tackling unprecedented challenges, building more resilient supply chains and driving digital transformation to increase competitiveness and shareholder value," said Subhash Makhija, co-founder and CEO of GEP.

Now in its sixth year, GEP's flagship annual customer conference engages leaders at global enterprises on supply chain and operations strategy, digital business operations, new and emerging technologies, and business and financial performance. GEP SMART™ is the industry's leading digital procurement platform. GEP NEXXE™ is an AI-powered supply chain management software platform that provides market-leading enterprises unprecedented levels of supply chain visibility, intelligence, agility and resilience.

Go to GEP INNOVATE DIGITAL: 2020 VISION to register for dozens of interactive virtual sessions and engage with leaders, including:

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

