Clifford Chance Applied Solutions launches on PartnerVine

15 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifford Chance Applied Solutions, the digital legal subsidary of Clifford Chance LLP, launched on PartnerVine today with Cross-Border Publisher: Data Protection, a product that delivers comprehensive data protection information on 17 jurisdictions in Europe.

"Clifford Chance Applied Solutions is pleased to launch on PartnerVine with Cross-Border Publisher: Data Protection. We are providing expert guidance on a comprehensive list of data protection topics, prepared by Clifford Chance LLP (and local counsel) and accessible immediately online. We're delighted to bring the product to PartnerVine," says Jeroen Plink, the CEO of Clifford Chance Applied Solutions in New York.

"Cross-Border Publisher: Data Protection replaces the need for a multi-jurisdictional review of data protection obligations. With this product, Clifford Chance Applied Solutions has done it for you, at a price that reflects the scalability of software. Data protection is always a hurdle for companies entering new markets. That hurdle has just come way down," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO of PartnerVine.

Cross-Border Publisher: Data Protection covers 78 data protection questions and answers in a format that is easy to access and compare across jurisdictions. The current jurisdictions covered are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Additional jurisdictions will be added according to market demand.

Clifford Chance Applied Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clifford Chance LLP, one of the world's pre-eminent law firms. Based in London and New York, Clifford Chance Applied Solutions builds products that deliver the expertise of the international network of Clifford Chance LLP with software.

For more information, go to www.partnervine.com.

About PartnerVine:

PartnerVine is where the world's top law firms sell their legal products. PartnerVine helps companies access innovative legal products built by law firms, and law firms sell outside their network. PartnerVine's community is dedicated to legal services delivered with software. PartnerVine has offices in Zurich and New York.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311880/PartnerVine_Logo.jpg

Jordan Urstadt PartnerVine +41-79-953-4196 [email protected]