Vancouver first city in the world to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver officially became the inaugural city to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, unanimously approving the initiative aimed at advancing an equitable transition to clean energy and low-carbon solutions.

A Fossil Fuel Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is critically needed. UNEP states national governments plan to expand fossil fuels at levels that would result in 120 percent more emissions than in keeping with the limit of 1.5C of warming. Despite this, the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and Paris Agreement don't mention oil, gas or coal - the main source of emissions.

Tzeporah Berman, International Program Director at Stand.earth said "Vancouver is sending a strong signal to governments that fossil fuel expansion cannot continue if the world is to avert the climate emergency. It's a call for other cities to endorse and adopt policies to phase out fossil fuels. It's time to keep people safe from health, economic and climate risks. We need bold new urgent ideas and international cooperation to do that."

Vancouver City Councillor Adriane Carr, who moved the motion endorsing the treaty, said, "Cities like Vancouver are taking action on climate, putting our emissions on a solid downward path. Yet our work is being undone by oil and gas expansion which is driving up emissions. Vancouver City Council endorsed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty unanimously because global cooperation is needed to backstop local efforts to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable."

Spain, New Zealand, UK, Costa Rica and others are limiting production and accelerating the adoption of clean energy. Canada is not, with plans for oil and gas projects that would exceed 1.5C of warming. Covid-19 economic recovery funds are being sunk into oil and gas with $12.79 billion dedicated to date versus $7.92 billion for clean energy.

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty will foster international cooperation to phase out fossil fuels and advance an equitable energy transition, drawing from efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and ban asbestos, ozone depleting chemicals, landmines and other threats to humanity. Action will occur three pillars:

Non-Proliferation - Don't Add to the ProblemEnd expansion into new reserves of coal, oil and natural gas to limit carbon emissions.

Global Disarmament - Get Rid of the Existing ThreatPhase out current stockpiles to keep the world under 1.5C given existing oil and gas fields and coal mines contain enough carbon emissions to pass that limit.

Peaceful Transition - Accelerate an Equitable TransitionCreate a proactive plan to enable economic diversification, implement renewable energy and other low-carbon solutions that leave no workers, communities or countries behind.

