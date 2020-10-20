Xinhua Silk Road: Green transformation vital for coal coking dev. and B&R energy cooperation

20 ottobre 2020 a

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green, low carbon, and beneficial to local economic and social development are important considerations for international Belt and Road (B&R) cooperation, said Wu Yin, former deputy director with the National Energy Administration (NEA) and vice chairman with China Energy Research Society.

Speaking at the 3rd Belt and Road Seminar on Green Development of Coal Coking Industry, Wu's idea of green transformation for energy cooperation especially in energy industry was echoed by experts and enterprise representatives from home and abroad at the event.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is acting as an open and inclusive international cooperation platform, said Fang Xiaosong, deputy director with International Business Department of China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI), noting that B&R related countries post great potential in power cooperation as energy development showing a "low carbon" trend in terms of variety and structure.

Such trend was also addressed by Wang Yu, dean assistant and head of energy and chemical department with China National Petroleum & Chemical Planning Institute, noting that traditional chemical industry should focus on cutting overcapacity, addressing weaknesses, adjusting structure and promoting upgrades during 2021-2025 period to cultivate new momentum and achieve safe, green and sustainable development.

For coal coking industry in Lvliang, focus should also be put on removing obsolete capacity and promoting energy saving and emission reduction and related technologies, Wang noted.

As a coal-rich province, Shanxi highly values technical innovation in coal industry thus requires companies to achieve output in a greener and more modern way, said Henry Hempel, technical director with Choren Industries Group GmbH, who believes coal will remain a key source of China's energy production. The country is moving towards green development and clean, high efficient utilization of coal, he added.

Lvliang is an important coal coking industrial base in Shanxi which enjoys sound momentum for digital economy, according to Luo Jiaodi, director with the research center with Xinhua Finance of China Economic Information Service (CEIS). Lvliang could seize the opportunity of Shanxi's piloting comprehensive energy revolution reform and build itself into a 5G plus energy industry benchmark, Luo suggested.

Jointly held by Lvliang government and CEIS, the 3rd Belt and Road Seminar on Green Development of Coal Coking Industry kicked off on Saturday in Xiaoyi, a county-level city of Lvliang, north China'sShanxi province.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316913.html

