HONOR Halloween 2020 Offers Special Deals for Trending Products with "No Tricks, Just Treats"

HONOR instead of following the tradition of Halloween, offers attractive deals for HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicBook Series at HIHONOR Store

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the most thrilling and probably many people's favorite holiday of the year, global tech brand HONOR today announced its "HONOR Halloween 2020" promotion for the latest products with frontier technologies and upgraded performance from 20th October to 31st October at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles are now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom, HIHONOR France, HIHONOR Germany, HIHONOR Italy, and HIHONOR Spain.

HONOR Halloween 2020 UK – Up to 60% Off

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of £79.99) at £599.99. Both HONOR Watch GS Pro and HONOR Watch ES will be bundled with free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones (value of £69.99), and HONOR Router 3 will be at £49.99.

HONOR Halloween 2020 France – Up to €100 Coupon

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will be at €649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro will be at €219.9, HONOR Watch ES be bundled with a free HONOR mini speaker (value of €29.9), and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

Installments are now available at HIHONOR France for MagicBook Series, and also for all products from a €89.00 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments[1] free of charge.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Germany – Up to €120 Off

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro will be at €199.9, HONOR Watch ES at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

Installments are now available at HIHONOR Germany for all laptops and selected wearables (HONOR Watch GS Pro, HONOR Watch ES, and HONOR MagicWatch 2). Customers can implement up to 6 terms of installments[2] free of charge.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Italy – Up to €200 Coupon

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Bluetooth Mouse (value of €29.9) at €649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro will be at €199.9, HONOR Watch ES at €89.9, and HONOR Router 3 at €49.9.

HONOR Halloween 2020 Spain– Up to 55% Off

Both HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) will come with a free HONOR Router 3 (value of €79.9) at €649.9. HONOR Watch GS Pro will be at €199.9, and HONOR Watch ES will be with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones (value of €69.9).

Installments are now available at HIHONOR Spain for MagicBook Series and also from a €100 purchase. Customers can implement up to 4 terms of installments free of charge.

What is more, customers have chances of winning gifts or extra discounts by subscribing to hihonor.com. HIHONOR store has prepared HONOR Watch ES for UK customers, HONOR Watch GS Pro for France, HONOR 9X Pro for Spain, €10 coupons for Germany, and up to €110 coupons for Italy. The "100 Hours of Survival" role play game will be available for adventures on HIHONOR Halloween since October 26th. Besides, HONOR launches the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards for HONOR Watch ES, where winner's work will be recommended to HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store. For HONOR Halloween 2020, fans can get up to 5 Halloween theme watch faces for free, with more details at HONOR Club.

