Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube®

Acquisition will expand Spin Master's growing games' business

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire London-based Rubik's Brand Ltd, owner of the world-famous Rubik's Cube®.

Invented by Ernő Rubik in 1974 and launched globally in 1980, the Rubik'sCube became a worldwide craze, selling hundreds of millions of units, and has inspired and challenged both young and old ever since. As a STEM-accredited puzzle, the Rubik'sCube supports brain development and cognitive skills by allowing children and adults to use their creativity, while developing and encouraging intelligence.

"The Rubik'sCube is an iconic puzzle that has permeated pop culture and captivated fans for more than 40 years," said Elizabeth LoVecchio, Spin Master's Vice President Marketing, Games. "We are excited for the opportunity to put our marquee innovation on the entire Rubik's portfolio and expand distribution through our global footprint."

"It is really exciting that Spin Master will continue the legacy of the Rubik's Cube and fulfill my vision of nurturing smarter, future generations through play," said Ernő Rubik. "We chose Spin Master because of their long-term lens and character."

Spin Master has been expanding its leading position within the Games category through acquisitions of new titles and innovative partnerships and collaborations. The Games & Puzzles category is one of the fastest growing super categories in 2020* with families spending more quality time at home with their loved ones. Today, Spin Master is the third largest games company in the United States**.

"There are many growth opportunities for Spin Master with the Rubik's brand as we transition to a blended model of direct sales in combination with existing partners globally," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chairman and Co-CEO. "Our games division has continuously grown over the past decade and is a cornerstone of Spin Master's diversified portfolio. The addition of the legendary Rubik'sCube to our roster of games is a historic moment and we are honored to continue the legacy."

The acquisition of Rubik's Brand Ltd marks Spin Master's 22nd acquisition since the company was founded in 1994 and 12th since its initial public offering in 2015. The transaction is expected to close on January 4, 2021.

