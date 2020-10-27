Yeastar Launches New P-Series PBX System Targeting SMEs with Higher Expectations

27 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today announced the official release of its new P-Series PBX System at its first global launch event. More than just a PBX, Yeastar's P-Series converges voice, mobility, presence, collaboration, and more to present an elite "PBX-Plus-More" solution.

"With over a decade of hands-on experience, Yeastar is moving ahead with lofty ambitions to shape the future of SME communications," said Alan Shan, CEO of Yeastar. "We launch P-Series PBX System to live up and exceed higher customer expectations. With this offering, we are looking for a channel expansion to serve a fairly sizeable market by filling the UC gap and enabling extra productivity for SMEs."

As demonstrated at the virtual launch event, some highlights of P-Series PBX System include:

Click here to watch Yeastar's global launch event. More details about P-Series PBX System can be found here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com.

Media Contact:Aviva [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg