Aran Biomedical Expands Customer Solutions and Service Offerings by Opening a Dedicated Braiding Facility in Galway, Ireland

28 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aran Biomedical Teoranta, a provider of outsourced design, development and manufacturing services for implantable devices, today announced the opening of its dedicated braiding centre at its Global Headquarters in Spiddal, Galway, Ireland. This state-of-the-art, braid development and finishing centre greatly enhances Aran Biomedical's braiding capabilities and provides a central location for all customer braiding activities.

This capability and facility expansion was required to accommodate the increasing customer demand for braided components and finished devices. The company has been offering braiding of polymers, resorbable material and metal wires for a number of years, but the demand has recently grown dramatically. The braiding centre will house numerous pieces of hi-tech braiding equipment, including 16, 48, and 96 end braiders.

The new braiding facility will also be equipped with a wide range of post-processing equipment, including wire-welding, electropolishing and RF/AF Testing machinery. This combined with the company's existing coating labs and onsite QMS will lead to quicker lead times and reduced supply chains for MedTech companies, accelerating their time to market and successfully and quickly moving to volume production.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new braiding facility," said Peter Mulrooney, CEO, Aran Biomedical. "This development required a great deal of planning and execution capability and our team yet again went the extra mile to deliver on-target, and to-time, which is key to our company culture. This is particularly pleasing considering the challenges 2020 has brought to the MedTech Industry. We are very excited to increase our braiding capacity and continue providing excellent service to our customers during these unprecedented times and beyond."

The company offers a comprehensive range of development solutions, from concept design and initial prototyping through to large-scale volume manufacturing. Leveraging over 18 years in the medical device industry, Aran Biomedical has a reputation of accelerating product development timelines and providing volume production solutions to its global base of customers.

About Aran Biomedical

For more information about Aran Biomedical, please visit https://www.aranbiomedical.com.

For more information on our braiding capabilities, see links below: Wire Braiding - https://www.aranbiomedical.com/oem-nitinol-braiding/Polymer Braiding - https://www.aranbiomedical.com/biomaterial-braiding-uhmwpe-pet/Braid Development Guide - https://www.aranbiomedical.com/advanced-braiding-contract-manufacturing/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322057/Aran_Biomedical_Braiding_Centre_Galway_Ireland.jpg

Contact: Eoghan Groonell +35391896900 [email protected]