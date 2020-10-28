AIT Worldwide Logistics' UK facilities earn priority customs clearance as Authorized Economic Operators

28 ottobre 2020 a

a

a

Global transportation logistics leader earns international mark of supply chain security, quality

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission's Taxation and Customs Union recently approved AIT's three U.K. locations—Exeter, London and Manchester—as Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs), granting the facilities priority customs clearance treatment.

"We're proud to be able to spotlight our U.K. facilities' dedication to excellence with this globally acknowledged endorsement and delighted to offer even speedier customs clearance services for our clients as a result," said AIT Executive Vice President Greg Weigel.

"With the potential of a hard Brexit, AIT's AEO status in the United Kingdom will be a particularly helpful differentiator for our customers, providing them simplified and efficient customs processing and priority import handling," he added.

Available to financially stable, well-established businesses in the United Kingdom and European Union that are actively involved in customs operations and international trade, AEO accreditation is an internationally recognized mark of supply chain security and quality.

According to Weigel, AEO approval requires an extensive vetting process to demonstrate well-documented internal standards and compliance. Furthermore, AEO status lets customers know that their freight forwarder's customs control procedures not only meet government requirements but consistently attain a high standard for cargo safety and security.

"We're excited for our customers to benefit from faster cycle times and enhanced reliability through our U.K. locations to all points in Europe and around the globe," Weigel said. "This achievement is a direct result of the U.K. team's commitment to living out AIT's core values, especially high performance."

AIT's Amsterdam location earned AEO status in 2017. For more information on the Authorized Economic Operators program, visit www.gov.uk.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 60 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter630-766-8300 [email protected]

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.P.O. Box 66730Chicago, IL 60666-0730800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318673/UK_AEO.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg