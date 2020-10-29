INC Consumer Study Finds Energy Boosting and Digestive Healthy Foods Among the Fastest Growing Trends, with Immune Support Expected to Grow

29 ottobre 2020 a

Trends show that within the next five years, energy boosting and digestive health will be all the more important to consumers and immune support must also be watched as a focus on the immune system is likely due to COVID-19

REUS, Spain, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuming foods that boost energy, and support digestive health are among the largest and fastest growing consumer trends. In a recent consumer trend study, it was found that these two markets are forecasted to be the fastest growers among the health and wellness category. By 2024, the market size for products boosting energy is forecasted to grow 50% and products supporting digestive health are forecasted to grow 32%. The study also showed that weight management was still the largest area of concern for consumers, however, it is not forecasted to grow as quickly as those previously mentioned.

Furthermore, one interesting trend to keep on the radar is immune support. With many people concerned over the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer focus on a healthy diet will likely deepen. Already the trend research showed that companies are increasingly expanding into this market and this trend is expected to only grow in a post-COVID-19 normality. In North America, more than one-third of vitamin and mineral products advertise an immune supportive claim and in Asia-Pacific, nearly half of the vitamin and mineral products released within the last year promote an immune supportive claim.

The trend research was conducted by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council as part of the 2020-2021 Dissemination plan in efforts to increase the global consumption of nuts and dried fruits while also circulating the health benefits.

