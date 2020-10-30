Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural tourism promotion event held at Zhongxian County in SW China's Chongqing

30 ottobre 2020 a

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The large-scale cultural tourism promotion event, exhibiting fine tourism products and cultural creative ones, was held on Monday in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The county head Huang Zuying served as a cultural tourism promoter and introduced the unique charm of Zhongxian County to netizens via live streaming.

"Loyalty is the spiritual core of Zhongxian culture," said Huang, adding that the county is the only one of its kind that has been named "loyalty" in Chinese history.

"If you are interested in history and humanities, I recommend Shibao Stockaded Village, Huanghua Island, Zhongzhou Museum, Baigong Temple and Zhongzhou Ancient Street. If you prefer exciting and breathtaking places, I suggest you watch the performance Flames and Fumes: Three Kingdoms, go to the Huatian Valley and E-sports Town, and enjoy the Dongxi River drifting. If you yearn for a leisure and peaceful place, I recommend you to visit the Three Gorges Orange County Pastoral Complex, Golden Flower and Fruit Mountain, Tianchi Forest Park and Guanhu Water Village in Maguan Town," Huang recommended a number of high-quality tourist routes to the netizens.

It is worth mentioning that Shibao Stockaded Village, facing the Yangtze River and built on the rocks, is known as one of the eight fantastic buildings in the world. The performance Flames and Fumes: Three Kingdoms is a high-level real-life scenery show based on historical stories.

In addition, Huang introduced local delicacy to the netizens, including Zhongzhou fermented bean curd, Zhongxian oranges, sweet dumplings and so on.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/317197.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323833/1.mp4 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323844/2.jpg