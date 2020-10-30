BioAgilytix Bioanalytical Lab Welcomes the Phadia 200 to Its Hamburg Laboratory

30 ottobre 2020 a

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix is thrilled to announce the addition of a new diagnostics tool to their growing list of cutting-edge bioanalysis instruments.

The Phadia™ 200 is a powerhouse of a machine, in a compact package. This fully automated instrument allows for improved operational efficiencies and is capable of accomplishing more than 700 different immunogenicity tests.

With the help of this innovative instrument, BioAgilytix will be able to streamline their workflow with flexible, controlled testing that requires very little training to effectively operate. Mainly designed to aid in the diagnosis of allergic and autoimmune diseases, the Phadia 200 is an all-in-one solution for batch testing and is able to accurately process a wide variety of assays.

Stefan Wolf, President of Immunodiagnostics at Thermo Fisher Scientific, the creator of the Phadia 200 said, "Testing in the allergy and autoimmunity disease areas is changing faster than ever before in a consolidating laboratory market." Wolf went on to add that, "The Phadia 200 instrument is a significant step forward in bringing full automation and efficiency to diagnostic testing facilities of all sizes. It enables labs to offer a wide range of tests in fast-growing markets and supports continued growth in more established markets."

The Phadia 200 is yet another useful tool that adds value and efficiency to BioAgilytix's lab in Hamburg, Germany. BioAgilytix is the world's leading large-molecule bioassay lab that provides the specialized large molecule insight and the proven GLP / GMP knowledge needed to support a full range of cell-based assay requirements.

The advanced bioanalytical lab and facilities of BioAgilytix are equipped to support all phases of large molecule global studies and are experts in primary cells and transformed cell lines. They develop and validate custom cell-based assays that are in line with all relevant regulatory guidelines and recommendations.

