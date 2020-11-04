SSG Opens Toronto, CA Office To Accommodate Unprecedented Growth In North America Region

04 novembre 2020 a

The global B2B demand gen leaders will bring innovative, data-driven marketing solutions to Canadian B2B clients delivered by a local support team in their third office opening this year.

DENVER and TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the opening of their Toronto, CA location as North American business burgeons for the company. Amid record-breaking growth in 2020, the new location marks the third for SSG this year globally and strengthens their hold in the North American market.

SSG, a global B2B demand generation company and controller of over 165M B2B records, develops proprietary technology aimed at facilitating and analyzing digital marketing efforts for their clients globally. Headquartered in Denver, CO, SSG holds 12 offices globally. This newest location is their second in North America.

Jag Sidhu, COO and co-founder, said of the opening, "Despite unprecedented global circumstances, 2020 has been our strongest year yet as marketers turn to digitally advanced companies like ours to stabilize and grow their pipeline in a volatile market.

"Our strategic move into Toronto helps us better serve our growing North America client base with the utmost dedication to customer service, while allowing us to further diversify and disperse our operational and creative capacity."

Following a proven success model, SSG will fully staff their Toronto location with sales, customer success, data, operational, and creative specialists best suited to understanding regional client needs and data regulations while delivering quality, competitive products.

"Visionayr, our complete marketing solution with matched intent recognition technology and branded content hub, has been a differentiator both to our product portfolio and to our clients," continued Sidhu. "Paired with our first-party data and programmatic solutions, we are confident that the Canadian B2B market will be quick to rely on us as their de facto partner in innovative demand generation solutions."

SSG's Visionayr solution and newly-released Integrated Programmatic offerings will be available to Canadian clients immediately, both backed by records and intelligence from their B2B marketing database which includes 6.4 million Canadian B2B records.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325631/Selling_Simplified_Group_Inc_Toronto_Office.jpg