Abel Noser Solutions and Glue42 Integrate Platforms to Create NextGen Pre-Trade Scenario Builder for Fidessa Users

05 novembre 2020 a

a

a

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions, an industry-leading provider of TCA and compliance analytics has partnered with Glue42, a European-based systems integrator of cutting edge trading desktop functionalities to provide mutual clients significant enhancements to already robust workflow options. The new Pre-Trade Scenario Builder provides single click integration to major OMS platforms starting with Fidessa. The combined effort of Glue42 and ANS will provide key, in-the-moment execution consulting for traders and their clients.

"Once installed, traders can click on any ticker symbol to generate an Abel Noser powered empirical and theoretical pre-trade analysis which, among other things, produces a typical distribution of trade costs in basis points," commented Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser. "Moreover, one can drill down for more detail, allowing you to change share amounts and other attributes, producing outcome scenarios based on the inputs," Mr. Weiler added.

"We welcome this partnership with Abel Noser Solutions. Glue42 enables the Pre-Trade Scenario Builder to become quickly and seamlessly integrated within the trader's existing workflow," said Leslie Spiro, CEO of Glue42. "The integration allows the Scenario Builder to extend the value of an OMS and other desktop applications, providing key projections needed to make in-the-flow trading decisions."

The scenario engine presents a pre-trade look at a trade as well as providing key metrics for consideration such as average daily volume (ADV), average shares per trade, what the average open volume is, and how many trades-per-minute occur. Mike Earlywine, SVP of Channel Partnerships at Abel Noser Solutions added, "There's also a slider that allows you to change the percentage of ADV. Since it shares workspace with the Fidessa blotter, traders can avoid typical swivel chair workflow obstacles; everything is integrated for efficiency and convenience."

The integration allows traders to consider the projected friction to trade relative to the size and aggressiveness of a scenario. Costs can be calculated whether the single stock trade or portfolio trade is 50,000 or 5 million shares. James Wooster, Glue42's COO, echoed the synergistic value of the partnership. "The Pre-Trade Scenario Builder offers an intuitive user experience where critical data is surfaced and synchronized between our two companies' applications in real-time."

About Abel Noser Solutions Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers innovative software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

About Glue42Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages opensource initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 22K licenses, its solutions are deployed at tier-one financial institutions across the world.

Media Contact:Jerry BoakAbel Noser [email protected](646) 432-4000