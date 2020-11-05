Corero Network Security Demonstrates Strong Momentum after Record Q3 Order Intake

05 novembre 2020 a

a

a

AMERSHAM, England, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions, continues to see strong momentum after a record order intake in Q3. Corero has added more than 25+ new logos so far in 2020, including significant wins in North America, EMEA and APAC. These wins represent a 50%+ increase in order intake compared to this time last year.

Some major wins include:

The deployment of these Corero solutions will enable these customers and others won and renewed in the period to provide DDoS protected services to their end-user customers.

Lionel Chmilewsky, Corero's CEO, said:

"I continue to be extremely pleased with our overall performance, as not only did we set a new record for order intake in the third quarter, but we continue to secure new customers as we start Q4. The wins we have seen are fully aligned with our strategy, which is to expand our international presence, to penetrate global and tier one accounts, and to strengthen our relationships and traction with key business partners."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available. Corero's key operational centers located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS. For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian HawthorneCorero Marketing+1 978-212-1523 [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg