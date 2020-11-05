Citadel and Citadel Securities Expand Global Footprint with Paris Office

05 novembre 2020 a

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel, a leading alternative investment manager, and Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, today announced plans to open an office in Paris. The new office will extend the firms' longstanding presence in Europe. This is the latest expansion of the firms' growing global footprint, which includes 18 offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"Paris is one of the leading financial centers in Europe, and we are excited to be opening an office there as we continue to expand in the region and globally," said Edwin Lin, Head of Global Fixed Income, Citadel. "It will provide us access to a strong local talent pool and enable us to further deepen our relationships with European counterparties and policymakers as the region's capital markets continue to integrate."

Both Citadel and Citadel Securities have long histories of operating in Europe. Citadel opened its first European office in London in 1999. All five of its global investment strategies – Equities, Fixed Income & Macro, Commodities, Credit and Quantitative Strategies – are represented in the region.

Citadel Securities has operated in Europe since 2007. The firm is a top five participant on many of Europe's equity exchanges and operates one of the largest systematic internalizers in Europe. Citadel Securities also has a leading global FICC business that provides liquidity to 1400+ institutional investors across more than 50 countries.

"Paris offers a compelling opportunity to grow our rapidly expanding business, increase proximity to our valued clients and broaden our ability to attract the brightest minds in Europe," said Paul Hamill, Global Head of FICC Distribution, Citadel Securities. "We are excited to further develop our European presence and grow our client base."

Citadel and Citadel Securities have also been longstanding champions of reforms that have further strengthened and developed European capital markets, including EMIR and MiFID II. These reforms have contributed to greater resiliency, transparency and competition, and have enabled European investors to benefit from greater access to markets and new sources of liquidity.

The Paris office is expected to open in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant competent authorities.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world, including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.CitadelSecurities.com.

