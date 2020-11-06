Equiteq advises iZeno, a leading Digital Transformation player in South-East Asia, on its acquisition by Logicalis

06 novembre 2020 a

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiteq is pleased to announce it has supported iZeno, one of the fastest-growing Digital Transformation and IT Services firm in South-East Asia on its sale to Logicalis, an international Digital Solutions provider, part of the Datatec Group, a global ICT solutions and Services Group operating in more than 50 countries, with annual revenues of $4.3 billion.

Founded in 2003, iZeno is a premier provider of integrated IT Solutions in South-East Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, with a team of 85 professionals, it has operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

This acquisition is in line with Logicalis' ambitions to strengthen its DevOps, Cloud and Digital Transformation capabilities in high-potential markets. Logicalis Asia CEO, Lee Chong-Win comments, "There is strong alignment between Logicalis and iZeno, in terms of vision, opportunities for joint value creation and mutual focus on customer-centricity. The skills and innovation that iZeno brings to the group strengthen our core value proposition as we fulfil our mission of helping customers unlock value through digital transformation."

"Becoming part of Logicalis allows us to combine our technical capabilities and access a broader client base, while benefiting from global capabilities and support," adds Jason Lin, Co-Founder and CEO of iZeno.

Equiteq acted as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to iZeno. Co-Founder and Director Benny Ng said, "We started our journey with Equiteq in 2017 with a strategic review, and since then they have supported us effectively throughout our whole journey, helping us to navigate successfully through the many business, financial and legal challenges, and ultimately join Logicalis and kick start the beginning of a new and exciting chapter of the development of iZeno."

Jean-Louis Michelet, Managing Director of Equiteq's Asia-Pacific, commented, "It has been a pleasure working with the iZeno team, helping them break through different glass ceilings along the way. iZeno is a top-quality player in the IT industry, and we are convinced that by joining a highly synergistic group such as Logicalis, iZeno will reach new heights in the years to come."

