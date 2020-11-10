ACES Group Awards Paint Manufacturer Mowilex: Best Performing Asian Company

10 novembre 2020 a

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia, the first Indonesian paint manufacturing company to be certified CarbonNeutral® has been selected as a winner of the prestigious ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability) Awards in the "Best Performing Asian Company" category. The award is in recognition of the company's leadership position across its businesses and in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The company, which focuses on the premium segment of paints, wood coatings and other building materials, has been at the forefront of sustainability for more than 50 years and has long been recognized as one of the leaders in corporate sustainability and environmental management.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious award," said Mr. Niko Safavi, CEO of PT. Mowilex Indonesia.

"We were chosen from a candidate pool of very professionally managed companies, some of whom are internationally recognized global brands. I believe the panel was able to see the dedication and commitment that has for decades been a symbol of pride for our company," he added.

One of the hallmarks of Mowilex's culture, as a privately held company, has been to embrace many of the standards typically expected of public companies. These include audits by globally recognized firms, safety measures, rigorous QC standards, process improvement programs, fully meritocratic work culture, and much more. The company prides itself on being an ethical, contemporary market leader.

Ms. Tania Ariningtyas, Environmental Affairs Manager at PT Mowilex Indonesia, reiterated the long history of the company's core values. "We realize that many of our sustainability initiatives consume great amounts of capital, but we see them as investments in Indonesia, investments in our own future, and a way to make sure our interests are aligned with the expectations of contemporary consumers who demand more than just product quality," she said.

PT Mowilex Indonesia has achieved major milestones throughout its history such as being the first in Indonesia to manufacture water-based paints in 1970. In 2019 PT Mowilex Indonesia became the first manufacturer in Indonesia to be certified CarbonNeutral®, and the only company in its sector committing to major reductions in plastic usage. The company also won an award for Best Exterior Paint from SWA Magazine.

In response to the current COVID pandemic, in April 2020, the company and its dedicated employees supported the healthcare community by manufacturing and donating PPEs and hand sanitizers. Furthermore, the company was hailed by the Ministry of Labour for being the only one among 126 firms to pass a distancing and hygiene audit.

"Mowilex, the coatings manufacturer that for decades has focused on product innovation and customer service, can no longer shy away from the growing attention it receives for their long history of corporate sustainability. For more than 50 years the company has successfully challenged global rivals that dwarf it in comparison across all their markets, yet Mowilex has gained a commendable share of the local premium market in a crowded and very competitive field. By staying true to their core values, Mowilex has earned the trust of professionals, and slowly built a recognized consumer brand, while being respectful to the communities it serves," said Shanggari Balakrishnan, CEO of ACES. "We see Mowilex as an ethical contemporary market leader."

Ms. Tania Ariningtyas added, "We collaborate closely with our Singapore-based parent company Asia Coatings Enterprises on our sustainability initiatives. What we have achieved reflects a true commitment at the shareholder level. For example, our shareholders committed to a five-year program by Conservation International to protect a large and important whale shark habitat in Indonesia. Winning this was a great surprise and raises the bar for us and everyone in Indonesia."

About Mowilex:

PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Mowilex products were first introduced in 1970 and the company has received numerous awards and accolades over the years. The manufacturer has been a pioneer in the development of environmentally friendly practices from day one, being the first to manufacture water-based paints in Indonesia. The company has a long history of corporate social responsibility and is committed to preserving and protecting the environment. In 2019 PT Mowilex Indonesia became the first manufacturer in Indonesia to be certified CarbonNeutral®.

About ACES Awards:

The ACES Awards is the brainchild of MORS Group. MORS Group's mission is to assist companies, corporate leaders, and eminent industrialists to share a platform to exhibit leadership & sustainability excellence, to learn from market experts across the world, to engage stakeholders and employees in invaluable ways, and to embrace a culture of progressive learning. MORS Group was founded in 2012 and is managed by a board of directors from diverse backgrounds, who facilitate and play a role in promoting Asia's sustainable growth.

