Elena Baturina's Foundation BE OPEN holds "Design for Sustainable Cities" student competition in support of the United Nation's SDG Programme

The international student competition "Design for Sustainable Cities" open for submissions till 31 December 2020

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Design for Sustainable Cities" is an international student competition held by BE OPEN and Cumulus Association in support of the United Nations' SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. The competition is open to students and graduates of all art, design, architecture and media disciplines of universities and colleges worldwide.

According to the UN's SDG Programme data, since 2007, more than half the world's population has been living in cities, and that share is projected to rise to 60% by 2030. Cities and metropolitan areas are powerhouses of economic growth. However, they cause and face such issues as increased carbon emissions and resource use. Rapid urbanization is resulting in a growing number of slum dwellers, inadequate and overburdened infrastructure and services, worsening air pollution and unplanned urban sprawl.

It takes creative action to tackle all these issues. All the stakeholders in this international competition programme are positive that creativity, or design-thinking, is integral in the shift to sustainable existence.

The objective of "Design for Sustainable Cities" is to recognize, showcase and promote the best design ideas and projects that embody the principles and aims of United Nations' SDG Programme.

Top ideas, be it an individual or a team submission can win the following prizes from BE OPEN:

or enter the list of 50 honorary mentions and be featured in the competition's online gallery.

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina says: "It is a common misconception that people in the student years are not interested in politics, sustainability and other things decisive for their future. BE OPEN have always been working with students and graduates, on a whole array of educational projects and competitions, and I am convinced that the younger generation today are more responsible and aware than we were at their age. I see incredible commitment, responsiveness and audacity in how they approach whatever problems we ask them to tackle; and believe in their power to creatively transform the world."

"Design for Sustainable Cities" is now open for online submissions.