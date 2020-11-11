Arria NLG announces new "intelligent narratives" add-in for Power BI dashboards - now available on Microsoft AppSource

11 novembre 2020 a

Latest add-in provides instant (no-code) natural language narratives to quickly identify, understand, communicate and action key insights based on all of the dashboard's visuals and underlying data.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG today announced a powerful new version of Arria for Power BI, an add-in that brings natural language generation (NLG) intelligent narratives to any user of Microsoft Power BI.

Up until now, Power BI dashboard creators have had to deal with a vexing issue: while they've been able to create beautiful, data-backed visual dashboards—the full value of all the underlying data is typically not revealed and some of the most important insights are often missed and can only be found through a series of deep-dive drill downs. Viewers oftentimes glance over the visuals and make decisions without having all the facts. Additionally, dashboard viewers across the enterprise are not always consistent in their ability to understand and interpret the information that's being presented, which can be risky.

According to Gartner, "BI platforms have made significant advances by visualizing data in interactive dashboards...however, visualizations often obscure what is significant in the data, and many users lack the ability to fully interpret statistically significant visual-based insights. With the addition of NLG, augmented analytics platforms automatically present a written or spoken context-based narrative or explanation of findings in the data. Alongside the visualization, this informs the user about what is most important for them to act on the data."

Improved decision-making with easier-to-understand dashboards

With Arria for Power BI, dashboard users have the best of both worlds—visuals supported by data explanations in natural language. Arria's intelligent narratives deliver clear, written summaries of data insights to viewers of the dashboards throughout the organization. Critical insights contained within the data are now instantly discovered, analyzed and communicated in natural language (on demand in near real-time)—resulting in immediate data understanding and speed to actioning key insights. Viewers no longer have to try to figure out the story the graphs, charts and tables are trying to communicate.

Arria's NLG technology uniquely combines advanced analytics with industry-leading linguistics to instantly deliver the most intelligent narratives available, out-of-the-box, with no coding required. Users choose the narrative length, from top line summaries to narratives that drill-down to explain "what, why and what next."

The Arria for Power BI add-in is available on Microsoft AppSource, or directly from Arria.

Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG, describes the benefits to users, "Arria addresses the challenge of spending time and resources to sift through mountains of data in order to find the most meaningful insights that can have the greatest impact on business outcomes and operational efficiencies. Arria's AI capabilities bring these critical insights to the surface instantly."

As an example, Arria provides a gallery of Power BI interactive sample dashboards that demonstrate the value you can receive by adding contextualized written summaries to support the dashboard visuals.

To learn more, watch this Introductory Video or download a Fact Sheet.

About Arria NLG

Arria is the world's leading provider of natural language generation (NLG) technology. Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns volumes of data into written or spoken narratives at machine speed and on a massive scale by giving data the power of language. Arria offers pre-built out-of-the-box NLG apps as well as the ability to build and customize your own projects. Arria provides solutions across multiple industry verticals.

