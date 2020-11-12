12 novembre 2020 a

a

a

NEW DOCUSERIES PROVIDES INSIDER VIEW INTO THE CRUISE BRAND AND ITS RETURN TO CRUISE JOURNEY

- Cast of International Hit Show 'The Choir of Man' Reunites for an Exclusive Performance –

- First Episode Streaming Live 20thNovember 2020 at www.ncl.com/embark –

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, today announced a new docuseries, "EMBARK – The Series," inviting the public to experience the Brand and enjoy a front row seat to its highly-anticipated comeback.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8667851-norwegian-cruise-line-launches-embark-the-series/

The docuseries kicks off with an "EMBARK NCL Spotlight Series", two episodes showcasing the iconic Broadway and West End calibre entertainment found across the Norwegian fleet. The first episode invites viewers into London's historic West End Garrick Theatre for a special reunion that brings "The Choir of Man" cast together for the first time in many months.

Highly praised for its high energy, live music and foot stomping choreography, "The Choir of Man" is an immersive pub experience featuring ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. Traditionally set in a neighbourhood pub, the show highlights the importance of community and human connection through a series of songs, poetry and intimate conversations.

"Entertainment unites us, allowing us to forget our worries, even if just for a short while," said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming at Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have long been advocates for the entertainment community and are committed to providing high-calibre performances for our guests. While theatres are closed and gatherings are limited, we want to support our fellow performers while connecting with guests in a meaningful way. "

Produced and directed by Nic Doodson, one of the creative minds behind "The Choir of Man," the nearly 40-minute episode will first stream live at www.ncl.com/embark on Friday 20th November 2020 at 3 a.m. BST, before being made available on-demand.

"'The Choir of Man' family and I were absolutely thrilled when NCL asked us to come together to create an exclusive performance of the show that guests could enjoy from home, until they have the chance to cruise again," said Doodson. "The world of theatre has had a particularly hard year, so this opportunity to sing, dance and perform together again was an incredible feeling, not only for the guys, but for everyone involved. I hope that the positive and uplifting energy comes across in this episode and inspires those tuning in to continue to look ahead to brighter days. The cast appreciated this opportunity to reconnect on and off stage, and now more than ever are looking forward to entertaining guests again soon in our pub on land, at sea or wherever people enjoy gathering with those closest to them."

Further details regarding "EMBARK – The Series," will be shared in the coming weeks.

For the additional assets and press materials, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612137/Norwegian_Cruise_Line_Logo.jpg