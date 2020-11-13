I-nvention launches The Cone+ with cone-shaped Carbon Filter

13 novembre 2020 a

- DELFT, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the introduction of The Cone+, Dutch companyI-nvention is responding to the growing global trend to filter cannabis smoke. The pre-rolled Cone+ joint, in which consumers can put cannabis, comes standard with a patented CTIP™ filter. This cone shaped filter contains high grade activated carbon made from natural coconut shells that filters out undesired substances but not the components that are wanted.

The sharp throat-irritating components in combusted pure cannabis is reduced drastically without compromising on the desired effects. The typical natural taste of cannabis seems enhanced after filtration simply because certain components are filtered out and don't influence the taste.

I-nvention speaks of a real innovation in the cannabis market. The Cone+ is a logical follow-up of the successful introduction of the CTIP™-filter, used for manual rolling, which the company launched a year ago.

The CTIP™- has a unique cone-shaped recyclable aluminium housing that contains activated carbon that as we all know has excellent filtration characteristics applied in air- and water filters commonly applied. Nowadays cannabis connoisseurs are very aware of their health. "The trend is that consumers put less or no tobacco in a joint, but cannabis smoke also contains undesirable components when combusted. The CTIP™-filter removes several undesirable components, says M.Contant, CEO of I-nvention.

The company has designed the filter cone-shaped, allowing consumers to roll a joint more easily if they want to do that themselves. In the pre-rolled The Cone+ the CTIP™-filter is included so consumers or suppliers only need to add cannabis. Based on the successful introduction of the CTIP™-filter, I-nvention says millions of 'cannabis connoisseurs' around the world will appreciate and utilize the new invention.

I-nvention is an innovative design and manufacturing company with headquarters in Delft and a division in Shenzhen, China, and Indonesia. The company specializes in innovation in the cannabis retail market. I-nvention became famous when it invented the world's first electronic joint in 2014.

