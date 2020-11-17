Mixcder E10 Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for State-of-the-Art Active Noise-Canceling Performance

17 novembre 2020 a

a

a

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixcder is excited to announce that its Mixcder E10 over-ear headphones have clinched a Bronze Stevie® Award in the consumer electronics category at the American Business Awards 2020 for its superior sound quality and industry-leading Active Noise-Canceling (ANC) performance.

Leveraging industry-leading ANC product experience, Mixcder's engineering team has developed the powerful ANC V4 Chip and high-sensitive noise-cancelling mics capable of blocking out 96% of low-frequency ambient sound.

Powered by Bluetooth 5.0 that supports Aptx-LL (Low Latency), the Mixcder E10 delivers a synchronized and well-balanced Hi-Res sound quality. A perfect audio companion for people always on the go and the first headphones in the E-series to feature Mixcder Super Charging (MSC) Technology, the Mixcder E10 boasts up to 30 hours of listening time and allows users to juice up the device for 3 hours of wireless playback within a few minutes.

"Mixcder E10 is our big leap forward in offering high-quality and cost-effective ANC headphones to global customers. Mixcder E10 is packed with a host of must-have features to offer a premium audio experience for frequent travelers and audiophiles alike," said David Wu, CEO of Mixcder.

"The award is not only the recognition of our efforts in achieving this milestone but also a testimony to Mixcder's expertise in delivering best-in-class audio products and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of a personal listening experience," David added.

Established by a collective of trendsetters and music enthusiasts, the R&D team of Mixcder is composed of 30 acoustic, and electronic experts specialized in ergonomics, audio, and fashion design which share the same vision of elevating the listeners' experience.

Fusing the latest innovations for high-quality audio and wireless technologies, every product at Mixcder is designed with a core concept in mind - sound, comfort, aesthetics and functionality. For over five years, Mixcder has pioneered noise-cancelling technology, along with its unique Euphonious Sound, to deliver truly immersive sound with pristine accuracy.

Mixcder has also launched E7, E8, E9, E9 Pro ANC headphones that are available on Amazon in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

About Mixcder

Founded in 2015 in California, the United States, Mixcder is an audio brand that integrates both technology and art into its design, with the products ranging from earphones and speakers to audio accessories. For more information, please visit: https://mixcder.com/.

Contact: Nydia Zhang, [email protected], +86-0755-29422070

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336330/mixcder_stevies_awards.jpg