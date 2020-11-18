Clarivate Identifies Global Scientific Pioneers with Annual Highly Cited Researchers List

18 novembre 2020 a

USA dominates influential list of researchers recognized by their peers, but global landscape shifts as Chinese researchers capture a 12% share

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, unveiled its list of Highly Cited Researchers™ 2020 today. The highly anticipated annual list identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. Their names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science™ citation index.

The methodology that determines the "who's who" of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information™ at Clarivate. It also uses the tallies to identify the countries and research institutions where these scientific elite are based.

The key findings for 2020 show:

David Pendlebury, Senior Citation Analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information, said: "In the race for knowledge, it is human capital that is fundamental and this list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers who are having a great impact on the research community as measured by the rate at which their work is being cited by others."

Figure 1: Highly Cited Researchers by country or region

Figure 2: Highly Cited Researchers by research institution or organization

Joel Haspel, SVP Strategy, Science at Clarivate: "Our analysis shows that the primary contribution to global scientific papers and advancement is being driven by the US and China. The story this year is about both countries' research success. The USA remains the scientific powerhouse of the world. China's progressive stance towards research and development over the past two decades has delivered highly cited, high-impact papers, increased international collaboration and translated its research into valuable intellectual property and innovation.

"As Chinese researchers have been encouraged to productively engage with the global research community, the US has been the primary destination for international students seeking advanced degrees as Chinese students form the largest number of international students in the US. Their success and futures are inter-twined."

The full 2020 Highly Cited Researchers list and executive summary can be found here.

Methodology

More than 6,000 researchers, in 21 fields of the sciences and social sciences, and cross field categories were selected based on the number of highly cited papers they produced over an 11-year period from January 2009 to December 2019. The methodology that determines the who's who of researchers draws on data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It uses InCites™ and Essential Science Indicators™ and a unique compilation of science performance metrics and trend data based on scholarly paper publication counts and citation data from the Web of Science™, the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform.

