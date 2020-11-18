Workfront Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools by Independent Research Firm

18 novembre 2020 a

--Company achieves top ranking in Current Offering category; report notes enterprise capabilities as a strength

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2020. Workfront is the top-ranking vendor in the Current Offering category, and the report noted Workfront's enterprise capabilities as a strength.

Forrester analysts selected the nine "most significant" providers for participation, and conducted an exhaustive evaluation of each company's capabilities. Forrester ranked Workfront a "Leader", with the report noting that "Workfront's strengths fall into three categories: enterprise capabilities, content collaboration, and analytics."

In the report's Strategy category, Workfront earned a 5/5 in four of the five criteria, including: Product Vision, Execution Roadmap, Partner Ecosystem, and Planned Enhancements. The report noted, "…[Workfront's] product roadmap is excellent..."

"This has been a watershed year for Workfront, where we've achieved clear differentiation, and established ourselves as the work management choice for the enterprise," said CEO Alex Shootman. "We believe that Forrester's new report cements our position as both the preferred technology for enterprise-wide transformation, and a valued business partner to some of the world's largest, most innovative companies. We look forward to continued collaboration with our customers, employees and partners to push the category of work management forward."

In addition to receiving recognition as a Leader in the recent Forrester Wave™, Forrester Consulting conducted a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study on behalf of Workfront that revealed how Workfront drives "sweeping productivity improvements" for enterprise organizations, saving millions of dollars, as well as a 285% return on investment. In March of this year, IDC, another independent analyst firm named Workfront a Leader in the MarketScape: Worldwide Work Management and Project and Portfolio Management 2020 Vendor Assessment.

About Workfront

Workfront is the work management solution for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek, successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve employee and customer experiences, and reduce cost. To learn more about how Workfront can help your enterprise thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

