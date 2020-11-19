Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal: Four Months Of TIDAL For Only $0.99 (Premium) And $1.99 (HiFi)

19 novembre 2020 a

New Customers Can Take Advantage of Limited-Time Offer From November 24-December 2

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced a Black Friday and Cyber Monday limited-time offer. From November 24 through December 2, 2020, new customers can receive four months of TIDAL at $0.99 for Premium or $1.99 for a HiFi membership (a value of $39.96 (Premium) and $79.96 (HiFi) for four months.) To take advantage of the offer this holiday season, new members can head to TIDAL.com/blackfriday.

TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team, and endless artist radio stations. HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to the best quality of sound available, including TIDAL Masters and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Recently announced improvements including the expansion of TIDAL's Masters catalog and TIDAL Connect, give HiFi members even more ways to enjoy the platform's unparalleled lossless audio quality.

TIDAL brings its members closer to their favorite artists through virtual album experiences. Both Premium and HiFi members can sit back, relax and enjoy elevated listening with album commentary from artists like Alicia Keys and U2, animated artwork and performances with more interaction and dimension. Whether on the go or on the couch, members can tap into TIDAL's full array of features across platforms and devices like: Plex, Roku, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here).

Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for Premium and $19.99/month for HiFi – discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (Premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)).

Additionally, Best Buy customers can purchase 12 months of TIDAL HiFi Standard or Family for the price of 6 months through the end of December 2020 both in-store and online.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in Premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.