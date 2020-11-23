Zentiva Continues Its Planet-Z Program For A Healthier Planet By Planting 4,500 Trees In Portugal

23 novembre 2020 a

PRAGUE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group will plant 4,500 new trees as part of its PlanetZ program which aims to make a continuous and positive contribution to our environment. Zentiva is collaborating with the Associação Nacional de Empresas Florestais, Agrícolas e do Ambiente (ANEFA), an NGO in Portugal, to make it happen. The trees will be planted in Baldio do Soajo, Arcos de Valdevez within the Peneda-Gerês National Park, considered by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve. Portugal is a country significantly and regularly affected by wildfires with more than 65,887 hectares burnt over the last 10 months. That is why we are proud to partner with ANEFA to further reforest this region.

Planting is set to begin today and is due to continue over the coming weeks. Zentiva's work with ANEFA contributes to the NGO's ProNatura project to reforest important areas in Portugal. The initiative builds on previous Zentiva PlanetZ collaborations in Romania with Forests Without Frontiers to plant 7,000 trees in 2019 and April 2020.

Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer Zentiva stated: "We all have a responsibility to take care of our beautiful planet. Our team works really hard every day to provide high-quality affordable medicines to patients across Europe and beyond, so Zentiva is planting one tree for each one of our engaged people, on their behalf, to thank them and to help contribute to re-forestation. This is the latest in a series of collaborations that form part of our #PlanetZ program which focuses on how Zentiva can contribute to our environment."

"We are delighted to partner with Zentiva on their PlanetZ program," said Pedro Serra Ramos, President of ANEFA. "ProNatura has already contributed to the planting of more than one million trees and we look forward to adding many more with Zentiva to help create a greener planet."

