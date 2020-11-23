EZVIZ announces gift guide on top-notch smart home security gadgets for 2020 Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales

23 novembre 2020 a

a

a

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global innovator in home intelligence, unwraps its Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on the best-selling Wi-Fi security cameras, smart doorbells and more. Customers can stock up the best-selling CTQ3W outdoor camera, or save a bundle on their indoor favorites including the CTQ6C and the TY1 pan/tilt cameras.

For years, EZVIZ has made advanced technologies affordable and accessible to everyone. The holiday sale is running across all EZVIZ's Amazon stores (visit the UK store: https://amzn.to/368fuds).

Here's a quick gift guide on what to buy:

For outdoor protection:

For indoor peace-of-mind:

All EZVIZ products can be managed through the EZVIZ App, and support Alexa and Hey Google. Video storage is available via MicroSD cards and EZVIZ CloudPlay – EZVIZ offers a free cloud storage trial of up to 30 days.

Learn more about EZVIZ.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329845/EZVIZ_Black_Friday.jpg