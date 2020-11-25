RSNA 2020--Lunit Collaborates with Global Giants in Presenting its AI Solution at Virtual Booths of GE Healthcare, FujiFilm, and Sectra

25 novembre 2020 a





- Company to present 11 abstracts at RSNA 2020, consisted of studies that feature its AI solution for chest x-ray and mammography analysis

- Lunit CEO to speak at panel discussion held by GE Healthcare on December 2nd and 4th.

SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI software company, will be joining the 106th Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) this year, presenting its AI solutions for chest x-ray and mammography at partner booths. The exhibition will be held virtually from November 29 to December 5. Since its first participation in 2016, Lunit has been introducing its state-of-the-art technology and products for radiology at RSNA each year.

Marking its fifth consecutive year, Lunit is collaborating with its global partners—GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, and Sectra—to present its AI solution for chest x-ray, Lunit INSIGHT CXR and for mammography, Lunit INSIGHT MMG. It will be showcased in the respective virtual booth of each partner, embedded in the "Thoracic Care Suite" of GE Healthcare, Fujifilm ReiLi and Nano, and Sectra PACS to highlight the actual application and demonstration of Lunit's AI solution.

"I am pleased to continuously present the collaboration with global giants with years of attendance in RSNA" said Brandon Suh, MD, CEO of Lunit. "Through strong bonds with our partners, we aim to develop as a reliable and accurate AI software provider that gives value to our customers." Brandon will also be joining as the panel of GE Healthcare virtual broadcast theater, to share Lunit's experience commercializing its AI solutions globally. Live roundtable discussion and pre-recorded broadcast event will be on 2 and 4 December respectively. Access will be available through registration for each session.

This year, Lunit will present 11 abstracts that have been accepted for RSNA 2020. One of these abstracts include the recent study conducted by Karolinska Institute, featuring performance results of Lunit INSIGHT MMG. The study evaluates three commercialized AI algorithms, concluding Lunit as the best performing algorithm. It also studies the possibility of AI as a single reader that can successfully triage and rule out normal cases in mammography screenings. The results have been recently published in JAMA Oncology and The Lancet Digital Health.

Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG are both CE marked, commercially available across Europe and parts of the globe with actual clinical usage in over 150 healthcare institutions in more than 10 countries. FDA clearance is expected by early 2021.

To learn more about Lunit AI solution in RSNA 2020, visit Lunit's virtual press office here for more information.