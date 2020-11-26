New Industry Research: "97% of businesses say improving digital experience for users is a priority, but 71% doesn't know where to start"

26 novembre 2020 a

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplitude, the leader in Product Intelligence, announced the results of a global survey that measures businesses' attitudes and approaches for building digital products and experiences. In this study, conducted by Adience, C-level executives, VPs, directors, and managers overseeing business and product teams were surveyed to understand how businesses are adapting to their digital-first reality. The report finds companies that haven't embraced Product Intelligence as a business growth strategy are leaving revenue on the table, with most companies saying they don't have the proper tools in place to understand and act on customer data.

Key findings of the Amplitude Product Intelligence Report:

Introduction of new Journeys solution

To help focus teams on the moments that matter most across the entire customer journey, Amplitude is introducing Journeys, an industry-first solution that leverages machine learning. By evaluating the thousands of possible events along a customer path, Journeys analyzes the few exact moments that have the greatest business impact, such as drop-off or paths which yield the highest conversion. Product teams can leverage this real-time, predictive intelligence to identify the exact friction or conversion point by user, and group customers into cohorts for targeted messages and offers to accelerate conversion.

