INC Online Conference Brings Together Over 1350 Participants from 85 Countries in the Nut and Dried Fruit Industry

Sustainability, quality, health, and strategies to increase global demand were all themes of the conference.

REUS, Spain, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) hosted an online conference to unite the industry during this difficult global pandemic. The conference featured discussions on crop estimates, nutrition, scientific, and marketing topics, as well as three internationally respected keynote speakers.

Javier Solana, former Secretary General of NATO highlighted the importance of multilateral organizations, Alan Oster, Group Chief Economist for the National Australian Bank discussed the economy during and after COVID-19, and Haim Israel, Global Strategist and Managing Director of Research at Bank of America emphasized the rapidly transforming world and what is to come.

The regional Working Groups for Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia and Oceania discussed current nut and dried fruit supply and demand, and shifting consumption patterns within the context of COVID-19.

Backed up by increasing plantings, tree nut production continues to trend positively and 2020/2021 crops are no exception: world production is estimated at 5.3 million metric tons (almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts and walnuts in kernel basis; pistachios in-shell basis), up by 15% from 2019/20. Hence the need to keep innovating and opening up new markets. Forecasted at 47.3 million MT (in-shell basis), global peanut production is also anticipated to increase by 13%. Although total dried fruit production is estimated slightly below last season, at 3 million MT, along with 2019/20 carry-over, supply should be adequate.

Overall, pandemic-related demand on nuts and dried fruits has favored online, pantry-stocking and big retailers' sales while reinforcing the already growing demand of immunity boosting and plant-based foods.

About the INCThe INC is the international umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry. Its members include more than 800 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 80 countries. INC membership represents over 85% of the world's commercial "farm gate" value of trade in nuts and dried fruit. The INC's mission is to stimulate and facilitate sustainable growth in the global nut and dried fruit industry. It is the leading international organization on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards and regulations regarding nuts and dried fruit.

