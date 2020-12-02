Leading fine-art logistics specialist hasenkamp and 4ARTechnologies launch strategic cooperation to revolutionize global art handling

02 dicembre 2020 a

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ARTechnologies and hasenkamp are joining forces to set new standards for the global landscape of fine art transports and art handling.

The digital art market tools developed by the Swiss Art & Tech expert 4ARTechnologies are already being used by over 30,000 people in 65 countries. Now, renowned European logistics specialist hasenkamp, who handles works by Da Vinci or Gerhard Richter and serves clients like the MET in NY, is providing over a century of expertise and their own developments to define the next generation of fine-art handling services for the industry.

The immediate goal of the cooperation is to combine 4ARTechnologies' first-of-it's-kind art handling tools, including fully digital artwork passport, condition reports and process track & trace with hasenkamp's leading full-service approach and over 100 years of fine-art logistics experience.

Dr. Thomas Schneider, General Manager of hasenkamp, is enthusiastic about the partnership: "As a specialist for the logistics of high value and sensitive goods, the entire hasenkamp group always focuses on the customer. With our worldwide network, we guarantee the quality of our services and ensure the highest standards of fine-art logistics. We always serve our clients in the best possible way to meet their requirements. Through the cooperation with 4ARTechnologies, we create a further step towards transparency and security for our customers and their artworks."

"Partnerships with industry leaders like hasenkamp are key to 4ARTechnologies' success," notes Niko Kipouros, 4ARTechnologies AG Founder and CEO. "We are excited and proud to cooperate with hasenkamp, as their immense know-how and process experience are fundamental in building an integrated logistics solution that is a further step towards the standardization of a larger art market ecosystem."

