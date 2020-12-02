Westinghouse Signs Instrumentation And Control Modernization Contract

02 dicembre 2020 a

Westinghouse to deliver first-of-its-kind technology upgrades, enhancing plant safety and reliability

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has signed an instrumentation and control (I&C) modernization contract with Southern Nuclear Operating Company for new Digital Rod Position Indication (DRPI) Advanced Display Systems (DADS). The first-of-their-kind U.S. installations will be implemented at both the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, with work scheduled to begin at Farley's first unit in spring 2021.

"Westinghouse has developed sophisticated diagnostics and algorithms that enhance plant safety and reliability, thereby reducing schedule impacts and maintenance costs," said David Howell, president, Americas Operating Plant Services (AOPS) Business Unit. "We applaud Southern Nuclear's leadership in taking this step to modernize their I&C systems so they can continue to provide consumers with clean, reliable energy."

The contract includes upgrades to all four of the existing DRPI and plant computer systems on each unit in the plants, as well as the four main control room simulators. These upgrades will allow for integrated and automatic rod drop testing and provide more reliable and accurate rod position and system information. Westinghouse's DADS solution maintains the fit and function of the earlier design, allowing installation to be completed in as little as a few hours.

The product design and installation will be performed by Westinghouse I&C experts in the Engineered Systems and Solutions (ESS) organization and Outage Maintenance and Services (OMS), as well as the new Plant Auto and Monitoring Systems (PAMS) team based in Huntsville, Alabama (USA). The PAMS team recently joined Westinghouse as part of the acquisition of Rolls-Royce's Civil Nuclear Systems and Services.

For additional information about Westinghouse's DADS solution, please visit https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/operating-plants/automation/rod-position-indication

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsWestinghouse Electric CompanyTelephone: +1 724-272-2997Email: [email protected]