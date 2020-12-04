LONGi achieves new milestone as first solar brand to exceed 20GW in module shipments in 2020

04 dicembre 2020 a

a

a

XI'AN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has set a new record for being the first solar brand to exceed 20GW in shipments of PV modules in 2020.

Since its foundation in 2000, LONGi has always been market oriented and customer focused, continuously developing high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-quality solar products and PV solutions in order to provide customers with value-added services.

Customer Focus

LONGi has established global unified systems for customer complaint handling, service standards, quality monitoring and management processes. Customers can therefore be confident that any problems will be resolved in a timely manner.

Thanks to high-quality wafers, high-efficiency PERC cells and strict requirements regarding module materials and processes, LONGi modules consistently demonstrate excellent performance in third-party reliability tests, energy yield evaluations and client applications. LONGi works with B&V, TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, RETC and other institutions to build global pilot projects to evaluate the energy yield performance of its modules.

In the PV Tech Bankability rankings, LONGi remains the only AAA-Rated module supplier for the fourth consecutive quarter in 2020. This continues to be driven by the company's strong track record of being a global 20GW module supplier.

Commitment to Innovation

With a strong commitment to R&D and innovation, LONGi has a strong track record of being a reliable supplier with high-efficiency modules (Hi-MO 1 to Hi-MO 5). Because of savings in LCOE and BOS costs, coupled with their high energy yield, LONGi modules have earned wide recognition around the world.

LONGi's all new Hi-MO 5 bifacial module, based on the newly built M10 cell, was launched globally this year for delivery to investors in utility-scale PV plants. The company's new range of products reflects its commitment to delivering consistent value to global clients through innovation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg