PROMISE Technology Empowers Creative Professionals Who Use Adobe Creative Cloud to Push Boundaries with Seamless Collaborative Video Editing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology Inc., the leading storage solutions provider, today announced the global availability of its latest series, PegasusPro Series storage solution. Marking years of developing solutions for Adobe® Creative Cloud® users, the new series offers seamless integration with the industry-leading video editing software, Adobe Premiere® Pro, which enables PegasusPro Series to support digital collaborative editing of 4K/5K video formats over 10G Ethernet. With the PegasusPro's Thunderbolt™ 3 and 10G network ports, uploading and sharing high-resolution video is extremely fast - making it ideal for filmmakers and other multimedia professionals.

PROMISE PegasusPro features FileBoost, a proprietary breakthrough technology that facilitates high-performance DAS-to-NAS and NAS-to-DAS file transfer, to support simultaneous playback and editing of 4K/5K video without frame drop. The combined performance boost from FileBoost and PROMISE RAID technology with HDD or SSD reduces the time required for all participants – representing a vast improvement in post-production workflow for collaborative editing.

"Adobe Premiere Pro is the world's leading video editing software for film, TV, and the web. We are honored to collaborate with Adobe to provide integrated solutions," said Alice Chang, Chief Sales Officer, PROMISE Technology. "This collaboration will empower more creative professionals to work together and share files in real-time, with unlimited capacity expansion and technology breakthroughs."

"Collaborations with companies such as PROMISE, which provides integrated storage solutions for Adobe Premiere Pro, helps us empower creative pros to push their boundaries without technology getting in their way," said Sue Skidmore, Head of Partner Relations for Video at Adobe. "PROMISE PegasusPro works seamlessly with Adobe Premiere Pro to enable multiple editors without compromising performance, and provide a vast improvement in the post-production workflow."

PegasusPro Series offers two models; the PegasusPro R16 and PegasusPro R8. Both can be configured according to specific need and user scenarios. Contact a PROMISE distributor or reseller to learn how a customized DAS/NAS fusion storage system can benefit you.

